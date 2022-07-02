VIDEOS – “Ménage à trois” on a cruise generates a fight of 60 people; ship was escorted

A widespread fight on a cruise ship over, according to witnesses, an intimate relationship with three almost ended in tragedy in international waters. The vessel, which left New York for the Bahamas, in the Caribbean, followed its route with tranquility until last Tuesday night (28), when one of the occupants discovered that the person with whom he was related was participating in a sexual act. with another couple.

In the midst of the ruckus, people linked to the four involved in the confusion entered the conflict and the general fight ended up involving 60 passengers of the “Carnival Magic”, who slapped each other in several dependencies of the ship, creating real chaos on board. The security teams of the shipping company that work on the cruises were not able to contain the tempers and the captain of the immense ocean liner had to call the US Coast Guard.

The military responsible for guarding the North American coast, then, went to the point on the high seas, boarded the ship and put the house in order. The “Carnival Magic”, under the guidance of the maritime authority, was escorted back to New York, where the tour ended and all passengers were forced to disembark.

See the various videos of the general brawl: