Viviane Araújo reveals expectations for the arrival of Joaquim: ‘Anxiety is great’ | celebrities

Published 01/07/2022 14:51

Rio – Viviane Araújo, 47, killed some curiosities from fans regarding her pregnancy, through Instagram Stories, this Friday (1). The actress is expecting her first child, Joaquim, the result of her relationship with Guilherme Militão. The Queen of Willow Drums has assumed that she is looking forward to the baby’s arrival.

“In this final stretch, anxiety is very high, losing hours of sleep because I wake up at dawn to pee. Sleep goes away. It’s part of it, I’m loving it. I have all the fears, everything is new and different. Motherhood for me is a world I want to live in the biggest and best way I can. To be the best mother I can be for Joaquim”, said Viviane, who is 30 weeks pregnant this Saturday (2).