Viviane Araújo reveals expectations for the arrival of Joaquim: ‘Anxiety is great’ | celebrities

Viviane Araújo reveals expectations for the arrival of Joaquim: 'Anxiety is great'

Published 01/07/2022 14:51

Rio – Viviane Araújo, 47, killed some curiosities from fans regarding her pregnancy, through Instagram Stories, this Friday (1). The actress is expecting her first child, Joaquim, the result of her relationship with Guilherme Militão. The Queen of Willow Drums has assumed that she is looking forward to the baby’s arrival.

“In this final stretch, anxiety is very high, losing hours of sleep because I wake up at dawn to pee. Sleep goes away. It’s part of it, I’m loving it. I have all the fears, everything is new and different. Motherhood for me is a world I want to live in the biggest and best way I can. To be the best mother I can be for Joaquim”, said Viviane, who is 30 weeks pregnant this Saturday (2).

The actress also said that she intends to have a normal birth. “I don’t intend to have a cesarean. My idea is to have a normal delivery, my doctor supports it. We don’t know… At the time, we’ll feel how it’s going to be. If everything goes right, I’ll want to have a normal delivery. Of course, I’m going to have a cesarean. I don’t want to have that exhaustion. If at a moment I realize that it’s not going to happen, we do the cesarean.”

When asked if she thinks she’s pretty pregnant, Vivi said: “I’m in love with my belly. It’s too beautiful. The body changes, but it’s incredible”, she said, who gained nine kilos during pregnancy. “Before I got pregnant, I was weighing 65 kilos. Yesterday I weighed myself and I’m 74 kilos.”

