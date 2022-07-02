Volume 2 release “broke” Netflix

The platform could not stand the public demand!

The wait is over! Volume 2 of the fourth season of Stranger Things finally arrived, bringing a lot of thrills and twists to Eleven fans and their friends. But it seems that facing the vecna was not the only challenge the heroes had to face in this new wave of episodes. Audience demand was so great that Netflix “dropped” during this major release.

according to Down Detector (via CB), a website that monitors the stability of various platforms around the world, when Volume 2 of the fourth season was made available on Netflix, around 4 am, the streaming platform received a flurry of hits.

As a result, there was an instability on Netflix, resulting in several error messages — about 13 thousand mistakes only at this time. Quick to resolve this issue, it took Netflix just 30 minutes to get everything stabilized, ensuring fans were able to see the final episodes of season four without any further issues.

Taking into account the high public demand for Stranger Things, it’s no wonder that the fourth season arrived breaking records, becoming the second most watched series on Netflix.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix.

