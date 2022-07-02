Wendel gives the green light to Flamengo and the club tries to hire the Zenit midfielder

Rubro-Negro wants to benefit from the FIFA clause that suspends the contract of players who play in Russia

In search of reinforcements in the market, Flamengo prioritizes the hiring of midfielders. With the departure of Andreas Pereira, Rubro-Negro hopes to bring at least two names to the position. Among the names of interest is that of Wendel, currently at Zenit, Russia. The news was initially brought by the Interactive Vulture and confirmed by GOAL.

As you know the GOAL, the red-black board has already started contacts with Wendel’s staff for at least a week. The carioca club made clear the desire to count on the steering wheel.

Initially, Flamengo’s idea is to use the FIFA clause, which allows players who play for clubs in Ukraine and Russia, to have their contracts suspended unilaterally until June 2023. The club, however, does not rule out a negotiation with the russians.

Still according to the knowledge of GOAL, the player expressed to his staff his interest in wearing the Flamengo shirt and gave the green light for an attempt with Zenit. On the other hand, the Russians do not want to give up Wendel and promise to make a possible negotiation difficult.

At this moment, Flamengo understands that the best way is to use the FIFA clause and rule out making a high investment for the player. The understanding is that, if you didn’t pay 10 million euros for Andreas Pereira, it makes no sense to pay the same or even more for the midfielder who can suspend his contract.

Trading tends to be intensified in the coming days. Meanwhile, Wendel, who has a contract with Zenit until June 2025, is preparing for an important game for the club on the 9th. The team opens the season in search of the Russian Cup title.