Wesley Safadão is discharged

after being interned with herniated disc, Wesley Safadão was discharged.

This Friday (1), the singer announced, in his Instagram stories, that he will keep taking care of yourself at home.

“Now being discharged from the hospital! Pains controlled and now it’s time to continue resting at home! Thank you for all the messages of affection”, he wrote.

spine problem

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (29), the singer’s team published a statement on Instagram, informing that Safadão had been hospitalized after experiencing severe pain in his spine.

Also according to the note, Wesley will stay away from the stage until the 6th of July.

crying and despair

This Thursday (30), Dona Bill posted a series of stories on Instagram crying and asking for prayers for Wesley Safadão.

“I entrust my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask prayer for his health to all fans, friends and family. May he soon be on stage doing what he loves to do, sing and enchant”, wrote Dona Bill.

Cancellation

One of the cities affected by the cancellation was Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco. Wesley Safadão was one of the main attractions this Wednesday night (29).

After cancellation, only Forró moguls, Quinteto Violado and Geraldinho Lins took the stage at the Pátio de Eventos Luiz Gonzaga.

Sao Joao de Caruaru

On this penultimate night of Saint John, Eliane, Adriana Moral and Forró Calango Aceso, Walkiria Santos and Baby Som will perform at Pátio do Forró.

To check the schedule of São João de Caruaru, watch Live broadcast from TV Jornal Interior.