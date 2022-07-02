Wesley Safadão leaves hospital and updates on health status: “Controlled pain”

After hospitalization in a hurry, Wesley Safadão leaves the hospital and tells how he is feeling; understand

The singer Wesley Safadão revealed this Friday (01) that he is already returning home after being hospitalized.

On social media, the famous posted a smiling photo as he left the hospital where he was hospitalized to take care of back problems.

“Getting released from the hospital now! Controlled pain and now it’s time to rest at home. Thanks for all the loving messages“, he wrote in the image.

The star was hospitalized on Wednesday (29) after experiencing back pain and tingling in his leg and was diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae. He had to cancel all shows until July 6th. Check out:

WORRIED MOTHER

Singer’s mother Wesley Safadãothe businesswoman Maria Valmira Silva de Oliveiraknown as Ms. Bill by the followers, did not hide the concern to discover that the musician was hospitalized in a hurry this Wednesday (29), with severe pain in the spine.

On her social media profile, she appeared desperate and ready to talk about the artist’s clinical condition. Crying a lot, she asked friends and fans to make a chain of prayers for the musician’s recovery, so that he can get back to his routine.

“Good afternoon, I place my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health to all his fans, friends and family.”she says in the video in which she appears crying.