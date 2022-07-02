Wesley Safadão’s wife talks about her husband’s health condition

THE Wesley Safadão’s wifeThyane Dantas, celebrated the improvement of your husband!

This Friday (1), the influencer published, on Instagram, a post thanking God for the recovery of Safadão.

“Thank God we are already home and every day Wesley only gets better. Let’s continue the treatment here. God is good,” he wrote.

Thyane also shared a photo of the flowers that Wesley received from Matheus and Kauan.

In the note, the singers wrote: “Our partner Wesley, it’s so good to know you’re on the mend. We want to see you on stage shining and cheering the whole of Brazil”.

Recovery

After being hospitalized with a herniated disc, Wesley Safadão was discharged. This Friday (1), the singer announced, in his Instagram stories, that he will keep taking care at home.

Last Wednesday (29), the singer’s team published a statement, informing that Safadão had been hospitalized after experiencing severe back pain.

Also according to the note, Wesley will stay away from the stage until the 6th of July.

Sao Joao de Caruaru

Caruaru was one of the cities affected by the cancellation of the shows. The singer would perform at São João de Caruaru, on June 24th.

And today (1) Eliane, Adriana Moral and Forró Calango Aceso, Walkiria Santos and Baby Som will perform at Pátio do Forró.

To check the schedule of São João de Caruaru, watch Live broadcast from TV Jornal Interior.