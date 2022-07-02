Wesley Safadão’s wife vents after the singer’s hospital discharge: “God is good”

Wesley Safadão’s wife, Thyane Dantas vents and says her husband will continue treatment at home

Singer’s wife Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas used social media on Friday night (01) to celebrate the hospital discharge of her husband, who was hospitalized for a few days after experiencing severe pain in his spine.

In Instagram stories, the beauty tried to thank her for the recovery of her beloved and said that he will need to remain with the treatment at home. Full of gratitude, the blonde even shared a gift that the boy received from some professional colleagues.

“Thank God we are already home and every day Wesley only gets better. Let’s continue the treatment here. God is good”she wrote in the caption of the publication in which she appears seated, making a symbol of half a heart with one of her hands.

She then shared a snap of the flowers the musician received. The gift came with a note and one of those responsible for the show of affection was the country duo Matheus and Kauanwhich was even tagged by her in the publication.

In the note, Wesley Safadão’s friends celebrate the singer’s improvement: “Our partner Wesley, it’s so good to know you’re on the mend. We want to see you on stage shining and cheering the whole of Brazil”says the note signed by the singers.

Look:

THANK YOU!

Earlier, the singer revealed he also spoke about his return home. On social media, the famous posted a smiling photo as he left the hospital where he was hospitalized to take care of back problems.

“Getting discharged from the hospital now! Pain controlled and now it’s time to continue resting at home. Thank you for all the messages of affection”he wrote in the image.

The star was hospitalized on Wednesday (29) after experiencing back pain and tingling in his leg and was diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae.