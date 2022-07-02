What to expect from the stock, after a drop of almost 70% in the 1st half? – Money Times

The actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) collapsed 67.59% in the first half of 2022, at R$ 2.34, while the Ibovespathe main index of Brazilian Stock Exchangefell by 5%.

According to analysts, 2022 will continue to be a “very volatile” year for Magalu and for retail in general, mainly due to the macroeconomic scenario and the elections in October.

In addition, they say, there is room for more drops in the Brazilian stock market – which could drag the retailer’s shares – because of a possible economic recession In the USA.

The country continues to raise interest rates to contain inflation, but the consequence of the monetary tightening is to restrict activity.

In Brazil, the projection of the Central Bank (BC) continues indicating the breach of the 3.5% target for 2022at a time when the basic interest rate is already at 13.25% per year.

The scenario, which inhibits consumption, makes brokers follow with recommendation neutral for Magazine Luiza shares for the rest of the year.

Benndorf analyst Victoria Minatto says that Magazine Luiza’s fall does not imply a “cheap” price for the shares. “The macro moment, both in Brazil and in the world, is not favorable for retail”, she emphasizes.

Minatto recommends buying companies that generate cash, pay dividendsand are able to “perform” well regardless of the scenario, “which is not the case with retail and, specifically, Magazine Luiza”.

hard semester

According to Ativa analyst Lívia Rodrigues, Magazine Luiza suffered from problems both in terms of demand, strongly impacted by the macroeconomic scenario, and in terms of competition, with greater pressure from foreign competitors.

“Although the unemployment rate is better, the inflation has been corroding the purchasing power of the Brazilian consumer, who has a decreasing income for non-essential items, such as electronics and appliances, which are Magalu’s flagships”, explains Rodrigues.

In the first quarter of the year — already suffering from the worsening of the economy, caused by the rise in interest rates — the retailer reported net loss of R$ 161 million, reversing the net income of R$ 258 million in the same period last year.

Impact of interest

The analyst of bendorf explains that, with higher interest rates, the discount rate used to add value to the company’s future cash generation becomes higher. Consequently, he says, the company ends up being worth less and the price drops.

“In this sense, companies that need capital to grow end up suffering more”, he says. “For these companies, in addition to the discount on valuationthe interest paid on loans is higher, directly influencing profit”, he says.

Rodrigues, from Ativa, also says that the pressure slows down the growth process of the e-commercewhich is linked to the economic performance of the retail.

Tight competition

Another point that presses Magazine Luiza is competition, points out the analyst at Ativa.

You players heavily capitalized, as amazon (AMZO34), Free market (MELI34) and shopeearrived strong in Brazil and assumed fronts previously occupied by the Brazilian retailer.

Rodrigues says that foreign competitors put pressure on both demand and expenses at Magalu.

“For Magazine Luiza to stand out among the strongest competitors, it needs to spend more on marketing and with alternative means to promote themselves, which impacts the company’s cash flow”, he explains.

