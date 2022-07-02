WhatsApp plans to extend the deadline for deleting sent messages

O Whatsapp is testing in the beta version of the messenger for Android a new timeout for deleting a message after it has been sent. According to the information, the intention is to extend the period from one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to 60 hours.

In addition to this new option, the company is developing a feature that will allow users to delete any messages they receive in groups. However, so far it has not been informed whether there will be a time limit for the action to be carried out.

If you have the beta version of Whatsapp on your Android and you still haven’t identified the option to delete a message after two days of sending it, try updating your app. It is worth mentioning that the new tool is being released gradually.

Last Thursday (30), the messenger received an update in the reactions menu. Now, the messenger will allow the user to react to messages with any emoji, in addition to those already available.

WhatsApp lets you mute a user on a group call

Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapprecently implemented a feature on the messaging platform that allows you to mute specific people in group voice or video calls.

In practice, the tool is useful in the case of people who forgot to turn off the microphone or who are in the same room as you and don’t need to hear the same thing, for example.

In any case, it is important to note that the functionality is being released gradually. Therefore, it is possible that the option will take a while to appear for you in the application.

WhatsApp: Learn how to recover your blocked account

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).

