WhatsApp tests reaction with all emojis

users of Whatsapp can now use the message reactions feature. Even though it was released a few months ago, the messenger is already trying a functionality-related update.

The option to react to messages with any emoji is being tested in the beta version of the application. In addition to the 6 faces and symbols already made available by Meta, users can use all the figures in Whatsapp.

NEW EMERGENCY AID for taxi drivers must be launched by the Federal Government

More emojis for reaction

If the tests pass, it will be possible to react to messages using any emoji in the stable version of Whatsapp.

In practice, when reacting to a message, the user will have the complete list of emojis available on the platform. This is a request from the messenger users themselves who are looking for more freedom in conversations.

Although it is in the development and testing phase, there is still no prediction of when it will be released. However, once launched, the new option will be released for all versions of WhatsApp (Desktop, Android and iOS).

Learn how to recover your blocked WhatsApp account

O Whatsapp provides two-step verification to further secure the account in the app. Although the data is protected with encryption, criminals are repeatedly able to hack and clone the account.

However, when this happens, the messenger system performs an account blocking procedure simultaneously. Thus, criminals are unable to access user information.

Therefore, to recover the ‘stolen’ account, it is necessary to enter the Whatsapp with the phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey received by SMS.

Once this is done, the attacker using the account will be logged out immediately, since the extra security code indicates the true owner of the account.

It is worth noting that the Whatsapp is blocked for 12 hours. After this period, the account can be used again.

Bradesco Consórcios will give away R$ 200 thousand to customers; see how to participate

How to recover chat history on WhatsApp

If you have been a victim of cloning in the Whatsapp, calm down, because it is possible to recover your conversation history through the backup. With the help of iCloud or Google Drive, you can import the file saved on your phone.

See the steps below:

on android

Access the “Settings” of your Android; Then tap “Applications” and then “WhatsApp”; After that, go to “Storage” and click on “Clear data”; On the next screen, click “Ok” (a backup will be restored); Next, open your WhatsApp and enter your number and wait for verification (the number must be the same as when the backup was made). After that, the system will automatically fetch the backups; Finally, the system will start to restore the messages from the found backup.

on iOS

First of all, uninstall and install WhatsApp; Once this is done, open the application and enter your number; Afterwards, the system will detect the backup saved in iCloud; After that, just follow the onscreen instructions to restore your chat history.