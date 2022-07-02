When thanking tribute to MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra leaks Ludmilla’s number | celebrities



Deolane Bezerra thanks tribute to MC Kevin de Ludmilla and Luisa SonzaReproduction / Instagram

Rio – The widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra, was very moved by the tribute that Ludmilla and Luísa Sonza paid to the singer in the new edition of “Lud Session”, released on Thursday (30). In addition to a medley of their own songs, the singers performed a version of “Doctor 3,” a song Kevin released for his wife shortly before her death last year.

“I’m chilled by this here”, wrote Deolane on her social networks, sharing a video of the tribute. “You guys rocked it too much Lud !!! I’m in love I can’t stop listening”, she completed when answering a message from Ludmilla.

I’m chilled by this here pic.twitter.com/KcoVEziBU7 — Dr. Deolane (@Dra_Deolane) July 1, 2022