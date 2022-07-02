When thanking tribute to MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra leaks Ludmilla’s number | celebrities

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on When thanking tribute to MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra leaks Ludmilla’s number | celebrities 1 Views


Deolane Bezerra thanks tribute to MC Kevin de Ludmilla and Luisa SonzaReproduction / Instagram

Published 02/07/2022 08:40 | Updated 02/07/2022 09:05

Rio – The widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra, was very moved by the tribute that Ludmilla and Luísa Sonza paid to the singer in the new edition of “Lud Session”, released on Thursday (30). In addition to a medley of their own songs, the singers performed a version of “Doctor 3,” a song Kevin released for his wife shortly before her death last year.

“I’m chilled by this here”, wrote Deolane on her social networks, sharing a video of the tribute. “You guys rocked it too much Lud !!! I’m in love I can’t stop listening”, she completed when answering a message from Ludmilla.

Amid the emotion of thanks, the lawyer posted a print in her stories showing that she was calling Ludmilla, and ended up disclosing the singer’s cell phone number to her followers.

Lud quickly explained the situation on his Instagram, and said that he already changed the number after the scare. “I was fine on my cell phone and all of a sudden I start getting a lot of messages, calls, video calls, people asking for tickets, a lot of people, my cell phone even crashed. Then I found out that Deolane, poor thing, went to make a print and filmed my number and then it leaked. Whoever is trying to reach me, I already have this number,” she said.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

5 movies on Netflix that got a standing ovation

Andrew Cooper / Sony Pictures This list from Revista Bula is a true map of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved