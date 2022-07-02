where to invest R$ 43 million prize

After accumulating once again, Mega-Sena can pay this Saturday (2) an estimated prize of R$ 43 million. How much would this fortune yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

Jhon Wine, financial educator at Dsop calculates how much passive income it would be possible to have in low-risk investments. The calculations consider the most recent interest and inflation.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate, that is, the Mega-Sena winner will receive a net amount of approximately R$ 43 million.

Savings earns BRL 301 thousand per month

The Mega-Sena winner could have a monthly income of R$ 301 thousand in savings, if he invested the full amount of the prize.

But it is not an investment recommended by experts. Your return is low. The return on savings is currently 0.7% per month.

Wine says that investors find other options for public and private bonds more attractive to their pocketbooks. In the case of Tesouro Direto, the maximum investment is limited to R$ 1 million per month per person.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 344 thousand and BRL 348 thousand

Wine recalls that public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 0.8% per month. Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize guarantees a passive income of R$ 344 thousand every month.

In turn, the CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) yields a little more: 0.81% per month. This investment option yields BRL 348,300 every 30 days.

Both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.

IPCA Treasury gives R$ 451 thousand monthly

The IPCA Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert. This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.73% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government puts options for sale with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.05%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of BRL 451,500 every 30 days.

Wine says the investor needs to respect the maturity date to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the volatility of asset prices.