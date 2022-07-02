Where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

The leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras (29 points, three more than Corinthians, the second), receives Athletico-PR this Saturday (2) at Allianz Parque. The 21h game (from Brasília) marks the first confrontation between Abel Ferreira and Felipão, the two technicians who won Copa Libertadores by Palmeiras.

Due to the return of the Libertadores round of 16 against Libertad (PAR), on Tuesday (5), Felipão has already announced that he will take a mixed team to the lawn of the alviverde stadium. Palmeiras, who scored 3-0 in the also Paraguayan Cerro Porteño, in Asunción, and play back on Wednesday (6), should have maximum strength.

Place and Time

Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, at 9 pm (Brasilia Time)

where to watch

The game will be shown by Sportv (pay TV) and Premiere (pay per view). And it can also be followed bid by bid by the UOL Score.

Possible lineups

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha; Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Scarpa. Technician Abel Ferreira

ATHLETIC-PR: Bento, Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Hugo Moura, Vitor Bueno, Erick, Pedrinho, Vitor Roque and Rômulo. Technician: Felipe

Arbitration

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Jailson, who is recovering from surgery on his left knee.

In Hurricane, right-back Khellven, defender Nico Hernández, midfielder Christian, midfielder David Terans and striker Cuello will be spared. Thiago Heleno is in a physical transition phase.