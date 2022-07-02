who is the daughter who sang farewell at the meeting

Bia Bonemer, one of the daughters of presenter Fátima Bernardes, sang the song “Pirata e Treasure”, alongside Ferrugem, backstage at her mother’s farewell “Meeting”, who will take over “The Voice Brasil” in the coming months. She shared footage from the duet.

“By free and spontaneous pressure”, she joked after an excerpt published by Tati Machado, who also participated in the last “Meeting” led by Fátima.

Daughter of the presenter with William Bonner, who runs the “Jornal Nacional”, the 24-year-old is one of the agencies of the company Play9, which also takes care of the careers of Felipe Neto, Gabriela Prioli and Giovanna Ewbank.

influencer career

In a conversation with Quem in May this year, Bia says that she received the invitation to become an influencer in the second half of 2021. She was already working at the agency as a designer.

“I always posted because I liked it, I never felt obligated to do it. It was always very natural. When they called me, I saw an opportunity to continue doing what I liked and to achieve something more with partnerships”, she said.

During the interview, the presenter’s daughter says that she started to ignore mean comments on social networks after taking on the new role.

“If the person has the right to comment what they want, I have the right to have on my profile what I want”, he reinforced. Bia Bonemer’s profile has more than 580,000 followers on Instagram.

‘I’ve loved singing since I was little’

It is not the first time that the daughter of Fátima Bernardes has been praised for her ability to sing. In March, her mother shared a video on Instagram stories in which Bia appears singing in a bar in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’ve loved singing since I was little, but I’ve always been very shy. Over time I got rid of shyness and nowadays I always give a straw when I go out with my friends, especially when there’s a pagoda”, she told Quem at the time.

The performance also caught the attention of singer Dilsinho, who confirmed his interest in doing a duet with Bia. The information was disclosed by Veja magazine.

Father’s ‘Scare’

Bia Bonemer “startled” her father, William Bonner, by picking up the bouquet during a wedding reception. According to popular belief, the lucky one who gets the bride’s flowers will be the next to get married.

The young woman showed the bouquet to the journalist, who reacted in an unusual way and expressed concern about the possibility of her daughter getting married soon. The moment was recorded on Bia’s Instagram.

Image: Playback / Instagram

According to records published on the young woman’s Instagram, Bia’s mother, Fátima Bernardes, was also present at the celebration. In April of this year, Bia recalled the couple’s divorce in 2016 and said that the public “felt” the separation more.

“We were already 18 years old and everyone (she and the twin brothers Laura and Vinícius) got along well. I think the public handled it worse (laughs). Of course, it’s not easy, hey, it’s the parents’ separation. that jealousy. When we saw them happy with other people, it was exactly what we wanted”, he said in an interview with the Extra newspaper.