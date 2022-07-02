Why is it important to have a health plan before 30?

By offering continuous and perennial care, having a health plan early in adult life will be essential to prevent diseases.

Content sponsored by Kipp

If you are young and still think that health insurance is a necessity only for Seniors or for those who already have a pre-existing disease, the time has come to review your concepts. This security is important for people of all ages. After all, well-being and quality of life permeate all stages of life, each with its own characteristic.

By offering continuous and perennial care, having a health plan early in adult life will be essential to prevent diseases. Even because it will be much more practical – and financially accessible – to take care of your well-being.

Your way

By hiring a health plan as soon as possible, you still have the benefit of betting on the option that best suits your style and moment of life. In this way, it guarantees the support of the operator in case of emergency without having surprises with unexpected expenses in private care. Good choice for those looking for stability when it comes to financial control.

Even more important, however, is the possibility of having nurses and family doctors. Availability that encourages and facilitates the search for a healthier and more health-conscious life throughout life – either with periodic follow-ups or with needs that may arise.

Ready to meet the hectic routine and immediacy of young people, Kipp Saúde’s health plan for individuals offers easy hiring, done 100% online. Available in Greater São Paulo, it is focused on prevention and health promotion, with a focus on primary care

Kipp Saúde has an accredited network that includes the main hospitals and laboratories in Greater São Paulo. Among them are: Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Oswaldo Cruz, Rede D’Or São Luiz, Nove de Julho, São Camilo and Leforte – as well as the maternity hospitals Pro Matre, Santa Joana and Santa Maria. In addition to the referenced hospitals, the Alta, Fleury, Delboni, Lavoisier and Campana laboratories are also part of Kipp Saúde’s medical plans.