Willian receives good news, but should not strengthen Corinthians against Boca

Striker Willian received good news after carrying out specific exams on his right shoulder. The fear of serious injuries to tendons and/or muscles was not confirmed, as determined by the portal my wheel. This type of problem, in some cases, results in a recovery of a few months.

Although it was not a serious problem as feared, shirt 10 no should be available for the duel with Boca Juniors. It is worth remembering that the match is scheduled for Tuesday and is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The player remains in intensive care at the CT, but he still feels pain at the site and will hardly be able to travel to Argentina – Timão, who tied the first leg by 0-0, needs to win to advance in normal time.

The club will release the official diagnosis this Saturday, one hour before the clash with Fluminense. Willian, by the way, will be just one of the Corinthians embezzlers in Rio de Janeiro. A team full of boys must go to the field for the Brasileirão.

It is still difficult for Corinthians’ coaching staff to predict the return of the number 10. Player, doctor and physiotherapists will wait for the treatment to progress and, consequently, for the reduction of pain and limitations caused by the trauma in the left shoulder.

