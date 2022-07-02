With an average of more than one goal per game, Gabigol returns to Vila with Flamengo after controversy in 2021 | Flamengo

Playing in Vila Belmiro against Santos is never just any day for Gabigol. This Saturday, at 7 pm, Flamengo’s top scorer will face the club that revealed him, and he usually complicates Peixe’s life.

As he is one of those worn out by the complicated trip to play the game against Tolima, in Colombia, he is doubtful to start this Saturday’s match.

In the six times he faced Santos, Gabigol scored seven goals. The club is the second biggest victim of the striker, behind only Fluminense, which has already taken nine.

Despite having already scored 18 goals in 2022, Gabigol is experiencing his least decisive year (and with fewer shots), and this Saturday he will have another chance to improve his numbers.

Flamengo’s 1-0 victory at Maracanã in the 2019 Brazilian, with a goal for coverage, was one of the highlights, but the duel with the most history was precisely the last one in Vila, in the first round of last year. Red-black victory by 4 to 0 and a lot of controversy.

The last time he played in Vila, in the first round of last year, shirt 9 was the center of attention. Still in the first half, he collided with Madson near the side and shouted asking for a free-kick. Fish guests in a cabin started to complain to Gabi.

On the way out for halftime, as the games were still behind closed doors because of the pandemic, Gabigol could hear the screams in his direction. As the attacker retorted, the atmosphere became more tense. Santos told him to “respect his house”, referring to Vila Belmiro. Filipe Luís acted as a peacemaker.

In the second stage, Flamengo had a penalty, converted by Gabigol. The attacker went closer to where the guests were, did his traditional pose to vibrate and gave a shout, looking towards Santos and hitting Flamengo’s shield.

Flamengo won 4-0, and Gabigol scored twice. Andreas Pereira, who said goodbye to the club on Friday, completed the scoring.

– I have 10 years of Santos. My parents live here, I have also lived here since I was a child, despite playing in Rio. This is my city, I always come on vacation. I always watch Santos games, my father has been a Santos player since he was little. I think they have to respect my history at the club, in the last Santos title I was here. They cursed me I don’t know where, the press will only come out that I provoked them, but they messed with the wrong person, I came back for the second half and scored three goals – said Gabi at the time.

Flamengo is in ninth place in the Brazilian with 18 points, and if they win at Vila Belmiro this Saturday they will surpass Santos, who have 19.

