With Datena’s departure from the dispute, Bolsonaristas “slap” each other for Bolsonaro’s support

Ricardo Salles, Janaína Paschoal and Carla Zambelli want your support, despite Bolsonaro being the “worst electoral cable”

247 – As expected, Datena, supported by Bolsonaro, gave up running for the Senate for São Paulo and opened again an internal dispute in the extremist camp of who will count on the support of the chief executive.

In the dispute, state deputy Janaína Paschoal, Carla Zambelli and former minister Ricardo Salles do not hide their pretension on social networks.

>>> Datena leaves Bolsonaro with the brush in hand

Despite the fierce competition for Bolsonaro’s support, the population rejects the candidate supported by Bolsonaro, indicates DataFolha. 64% of Paulistas do not vote for a candidate supported by the far-right leader.

