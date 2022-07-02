With injuries high, Mazziotti makes a visit to Corinthians and receives an invitation to position | Corinthians

Corinthians is looking for a punctual reinforcement to try to end a period of high incidence of muscle injuries in the professional team.

Physiotherapist at Corinthians from 2009 to 2015 and with stints in the Brazilian national team and clubs like the French PSG and the English Arsenal, Bruno Mazziotti started a consultancy in the physical department of Timão, who would like to have the professional for longer.

This Friday, Mazziotti spoke with several professionals from the department at CT Joaquim Grava.

Today he works with Ronaldo at Real Valladolid, in Spain, and also consults for Cruzeiro. He will help change methods and processes in the department.

The diagnosis is that there are some issues to be fixed. Corinthians took the opportunity and invited Mazziotti to assume the position of health and performance manager at Timão. Because he has a link with Ronaldo’s holding company, however, the tendency is that he will not accept it now.

The last update from Corinthians, before the game against Boca Juniors, about the players who are in the medical department was: Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) , Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (left posterior thigh muscle contracture), Rafael Ramos (left posterior thigh muscle discomfort) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery).

Less than a month ago, the club disconnected the physical therapist Caio Mello, a longtime friend of Mazziotti, and did not seek replacement in the market.

