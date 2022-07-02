With new ICMS calculation, gasoline reduces up to R$ 1.54 in 12 days in ES

After changing the basis for calculating ICMS, a liter of gasoline can now be found for R$ 6.02 on credit. Credit: Vitor Jubini

In Espírito Santo, the government reduced the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuel. The measure went into effect this Friday (1) and gasoline can already be found at lower values ​​than at the beginning of the week, when federal tax cuts began to apply. Even more than on the 20th of June, the date of the first survey carried out by the Gazette in posts in Greater Vitória and in the interior. The reduction reaches R$ 1.54 in a period of 12 days.

The biggest drop was recorded where the lowest value was also found among the establishments consulted: R$ 6.02, in credit, at the Moby Dick gas station, in Vila Velha.

The change was defined on Thursday night (30) and is already in effect. The information was confirmed by Governor Renato Casagrande, who, through social networks, reinforced that “in recent days the debates on these matters have been very intense.”

As the governor explained, the gasoline rate had already dropped from 27% to 17%. “Now, we confirm a reduction in the calculation base. With that, the forecast of reduction in the stations goes from R$ 0.36 to R$ 0.81 per liter of gasoline.”

This reduction can already be seen in the pumps at gas stations by the State. the report of the Gazette conducted another survey with establishments in eight municipalities, this Friday, which showed lower prices and in a greater number of locations than in the last survey, carried out on June 29.

In some stations in Vitória, for example, the gasoline that in the first survey of the report, on June 20, was being sold at R$ 7.49, the price of the liter is already being sold at R$ 6.89, in credit.

The survey also found that some stations have not yet readjusted the price, as in the case of establishments in São Mateus, in the North of the State, and in Colatina, in the Northwest Region, where they can be found at R$ 6.99 and 7.59, respectively.

In Greater Vitória, prices now range between R$6.02 and R$7.19. The values ​​were researched with the payment being made in credit (term).

