With tax reduction, stations in ES sell a liter of gasoline from R$ 5.82

The 10% reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel in Espírito Santo began to be felt in the pocket. The government’s announcement can already be seen at the pumps, with stations in Greater Vitória selling a liter of regular gasoline from R$ 5.82, the price recorded at an establishment in Praia da Costa, in Vila Velha, this July 1st.

The reduction was the result of a decree that complies with Federal Complementary Law 194, of 2022, sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The ICMS rate in the State fell from 27% to 17%.

A short time ago, between the 19th and 25th of June, a liter of gasoline cost R$7.99 at a gas station in São Mateus, in the north of the state. In Serra, municipality of Grande Vitória, the liter of the same fuel was found for the minimum price of R$ 7.15, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Prices already in practice

The report of Victory sheet was in contact with some posts in Greater Vitória. Check values ​​found:

R$ 5.85: Champagnat gas station, at Praia da Costa, in Vila Velha

R$ 5.82: Moby Dick, at Praia da Costa, in Vila Velha

R$ 6.76: Auto Posto Porto, from Rede Presidente, in downtown Vitória

R$ 6.89: President Post on Avenida Fernando Ferrari, in Vitória

R$ 6.98: Parada Vitória Post, on Avenida Marechal Campos, in Vitória

R$ 6.86: Serramar gas station, in Alphaville Jacuhy, in Serra

R$ 6.49: Post Coliseu, in Jardim Limoeiro, in the Serra

R$ 6.94: Detroit gas station, in Santa Luzia, in Cariacica

R$ 6.90: Post BR, in the Vasco da Gama neighborhood, in Cariacica

New reduction

In addition to the reduction in the rate, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, confirmed this Friday (01), on Twitter, reduction of the tax calculation base. “With this, the forecast of reduction in the stations goes from R$ 0.36 to R$ 0.81 per liter of gasoline”, he highlighted.

about the ethanolthe calculation basis will not change, but it is already possible to feel a reduction in the price at the stations, since there was also a 10% reduction in the rate applied to biofuel.

With respect to Diesel, Casagrande stated that a change was approved: “we reduced the calculation base and maintained the rate of 12%, the lowest in Brazil. Thus, the forecast reduction in pumps is R$ 0.10 per liter of diesel”. Also on the social network, the Executive authority informed that all the changes are already in effect.

