Without queues, people from Brasilia over 35 receive their fourth dose

posted on 01/07/2022 11:15



UBS 2 of Asa Norte, located at 114/115, did not register queues this Friday morning (7/1). – (credit: Júlia Eleutério/CB/DA Press)

Without queues, people from Brasilia over 35 can take the second booster dose against covid-19 starting this Friday (7/1). The announcement of the application of the 4th dose of the immunizer, expanding the age group, was made by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), on Thursday night (6/30). Vaccination locations are published daily on the website of the Department of Health.

The report of Mail went to basic health units (UBS) 1 of Asa Sul and 2 of Asa Norte. Both had no queues and had quick service for those who were vaccinated against covid-19 and also against influenza.





Without thinking twice, public servant Letícia Martins, 35, ran to take the immunizing agent as soon as she found out about the start of the 4th dose. “Before going to work, I came here to drink”, says the resident of the Northwest. “It was super fast”, she comments about the queue at UBS 2 on Asa Norte.

The server guarantees that if there are more doses, she will definitely take it. “I think people should come and take it, because I want the fifth one, if they let me take it”, Letícia highlights. She says that she saw in a message sent by friends, on social networks, the governor’s publication announcing the expansion.

The folder highlights that the application of the 4th dose is for those who have taken the booster for at least four months. In addition, it is possible for people over 18 years of age to choose the manufacturer of the vaccine to be administered. The options are Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen.

However, for pregnant, postpartum and immunosuppressed women, the booster dose is the Pfizer vaccine. The Health folder adds that people over 50 should not receive CoronaVac for the booster.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17, who can take the 3rd booster dose, can only choose between Pfizer and CoronaVac. People who took the first dose of the vaccine being from Janssen can also look for vaccination points for the application of the booster.

For those who go to the immunization points, it is worth mentioning that most attend from 8 am to 5 pm. However, there is nocturnal vaccination for adults in 17 health posts spread across different regions of the capital.

Check out where to get vaccinated against covid-19 this Friday (7/1).