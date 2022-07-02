Woman who lost baby complains about delay for curettage at Maternity

State Department of Health (Sesau) reported that the surgical procedure is scheduled to take place in the afternoon, where the cervix will be dilated with Hegar candles for the emptying of the uterus.

Housewife Margarida Márcia da Costa Marcelino, 28, lost her baby and had to go to the Nossa Senhora de Nazaré Mother and Child Hospital, in Boa Vista, to perform the curettage. But the delay to undergo the procedure that aims to clean up the remains of an abortion, has already completed a day since she discovered the interruption of a month’s pregnancy.

On Tuesday (28), after showing the first symptoms, such as constant bleeding, she sought a health post in Samaúma village, in the municipality of Mucajaí, where she lives. Afterwards, she sought care at a unit in Alto Alegre. However, with the complexity of the problem, she was advised to look for the Maternity Hospital, in the capital of Roraima.

It was 5:00 pm when she arrived at the maternal hospital, but care was only given hours later. “When I arrived, I said [para a enfermeira] that I was bleeding. She said: ‘you have to wait, but it’s because everything there is in the same situation as you’. There I stayed. When the doctors changed shifts, at 19:00, I went there with her, said she was bleeding, she evaluated me and sent me to the doctor. Then it took a while. Because in my situation, as I was bleeding, they were supposed to put me in (hospitalized) right away, right?”, she said, by audio, to Folha.

After undergoing an ultrasound, around 10 am on Wednesday (29), Margarida Márcia discovered that she had lost the baby. “They said the baby was already dead and I had to wait to do a curettage. And so far nothing. I get pain, they apply medicine and do nothing,” she reported.

“Last night I spent the night walking, when I went there to find out if there was a doctor, the nurse said there was no doctor, so the solution was to lie down until this morning, walking and lying down until dawn,” he added.

Sought, the State Health Department (Sesau) expressed itself through the following note: