Xbox presents incredible Series X based on Thor: Love and Thunder

Xbox has launched a contest on its Twitter account where one lucky winner can win an Xbox Series X based on Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the past, the American company had already released other custom consoles but this one is truly impressive, based on Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

You can see the tweet with the console below, which included the following description: “Xbox Series X is a little different after some love and thunder. Follow Xbox and retweet #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for your chance to win this epic Series X based on Mjolnir. Good luck!”

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder. follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck! Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



The tweet also reveals that this giveaway ends on July 21 and only people over 18 will be able to participate.

It’s worth noting that Thor: Love and Thunver hits theaters on July 7th. What do you think of this Xbox Series X that mimics Thor’s hammer?