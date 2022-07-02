XP’s graphic portfolio has already yielded twice the Ibovespa; see stocks for July – Money Times

THE XP Investimentos released its monthly value portfolio, formulated based on technical analysis, in order to monitor the flow and trend of securities.

The portfolio consists of five shares that will remain in the composition throughout the month, which will be reassessed

monthly.

For July, the XP changed the role of JBS (JBSS3) for the input of the Marfrig (MRFG3).

According to analyst Giba Coelho, who signed the report, the MRFG3 has a support test in the region of R$ 12, and can return to R$ 14 or R$ 16.40.

Since January 2021, the accumulated profitability in the period is at 49.42%, while that of the Ibovespa rose 24.02% in the same period.

See Giba Coelho’s comments

ITUB4: It is in a lower Bollinger band test suggesting a rebound at BRL 25.20 or BRL 27.00. Support at BRL 20.82

EQTL3: It is in a long-term uptrend and may recover BRL 25 or BRL 27. Support at BRL 20.50.

VALE3: It is in the support region at BRL 72.40 and can return BRL 83 or BRL 90

PETR4: It is in an uptrend with projections at R$ 30.25 or R$ 32.70. Good supports at BRL 25.90 and BRL 24.36

MRFG3: Support test at mm200 weeks in the region of BRL 12.00 and can recover BRL 14.00 or BRL 16.40.

