Xuxa Meneghel will return to Globo in a morning show

Xuxa Meneghel at Record’s “Domingo Talks”. Photo: Lucas Ramos/AgNews

News summary:

Xuxa Meneghel will return to Globo in a morning program

Rainha dos Baixinhos will have breakfast with Ana Maria Braga

Presenter promotes her children’s book, “Mimi, A Vaquinha que não Querer Comida”

Xuxa Meneghel will be back on Globo’s programming for a day, scheduled for July 11. According to Globo, the presenter will have breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at “Mais Você” to promote her newest children’s book, entitled “Mimi, A Vaquinha que não Quero Virar Comida”.

The literary work will have an autograph session after having taken down the sales website due to the high demand for the novelty.

In addition, Xuxa will join the cast of the Disney+ series “Tarã”. In the plot, she will play a pharmacist who works in the herbal medicine industry and will be the mother of the protagonist, a 14-year-old girl, descendant of a people native to the Amazon.

That’s because the character of Rainha dos Baixinhos had gone to the region for a professional research and got involved with a local boy, but returned to Rio de Janeiro and took care of her daughter, fruit of the relationship, alone.

The story changes when the girl menstruates for the first time and receives a call from her people to return to her place of origin, which is on the border with Peru. Fantasy elements and major current themes blend from this plot twist.

