Yasmin Brunet reveals that she was betrayed and exposes the situation she experienced: “I wouldn’t”

The digital influencer Yasmin Brunet decided to interact and answer the curiosity of Internet users. Through the Instagram question box, the model was asked by a user if she would forgive a betrayal. The famous opened the game and said that she was already betrayed by one of her ex-boyfriends.

“I wouldn’t give it a chance. I couldn’t trust again. Relationship without trust does not exist. But that varies from person to person. There are people who can handle it and give it another chance. There is no right or wrong. There is what you know works for you,” she said.

In the sequence, she said that she has forgiven a betrayal. “I already took a chance after a betrayal and I regretted it.“, she said.

In another question, a netizen asked the model if she had ever cheated during her relationships:

“Never, never in my life. I couldn’t live with myself. I’ve been betrayed, I’ve forgiven, I’ve regretted in past relationships. And about cheating, I was even talking about it the other day, one thing that the person doesn’t understand, or also doesn’t stop to think, is how this choice that the person is making at that moment, to betray the trust of the person they are with will affect the rest of their life. How it will affect future relationships, the way she sees herself. She will never be the same from the moment she was betrayed,” she said.

Reflected on trauma

Not long ago, Yasmin Brunet used her social media to vent about trauma. In a long text published on her Instagram account, ex-wife Gabriel Medina left a message of encouragement for her followers about mental health.

“It’s so fucked up when you realize who has a lot more to learn from the person you’re with. That the person is so special, that sometimes you feel like you don’t deserve them. To all of you dealing with trauma: I want to give you a medal for being able to wake up every day. Trauma is no joke. We have to start taking mental health more seriously.”she reflected. “Because what we have lived through in the past and carry to this day often haunts us. Anyone dealing with any kind of trauma who manages to live life regardless of everything they’ve been through, you are f***ing. Only those who have PTSD know what a daily battle it is.. Only those who have anxiety know what a battle it is. Only those who have depression know what a daily battle it is. And sometimes I know it makes me want to give up. Sometimes it feels like things will never get better or will never change. But I ask that you never lose your faith,” she said.

