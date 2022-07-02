Youth x Atltico: probable lineups for the Brazilian duel

photo: Montage with images from Divulgao/Youth and Pedro Souza/Atltico Youth and Atltico will fight for the Brazilian Championship; see probable scales

To follow in the footsteps of leader Palmeiras, Atltico aims to win in a duel against Juventude, at 4:30 pm this Saturday (2), in a match valid for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. See, below, the probable schedules for the match that will take place at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul.

Atltico are coming off a four-game unbeaten streak. In that period, there were three victories and one draw. In the Brazilian Championship, Galo occupies the 5th position, with 24 points, and is five behind the leader Palmeiras.

Youth, in turn, is going through a bad phase. The gacho team is the runner-up in Serie A, with just 11 points, and hasn’t won in five games. In that sequence, there were four defeats and a draw for the Brazilian Championship.

Youth

With most of the squad available, coach Umberto Louzer should maintain the tactical structure of the last round, when Juventude drew with So Paulo away from home (0-0). The novelty should be the return of left-back William Matheus in the place of Moraes.

Defenders Paulo Miranda and Vitor Mendes (physical transition) are missing. The second would not be able to play anyway, as he is on loan from Atltico, with a contract that prohibits him from playing against the Minas Gerais club. On the other hand, strikers Isidro Pitta and Vitor Gabriel, who were left out against So Paulo, return to the list.

Against Juventude, Galo will find a couple of forwards that have already defended their colors. They are: the sprinter Capixaba, revealed in the base categories of the Minas Gerais club, and the striker Ricardo Bueno.

Therefore, the probable lineup of Juventude has Csar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri Lima, Jadson and scar Ruiz; Chico, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

athletic

Atltico’s lineup to face Juventude is uncertain. That’s because Galo tied with Emelec (1-1) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América and needs a victory on Tuesday (5th), in Mineiro, to advance to the quarterfinals. Therefore, you can have your main pieces preserved in front of the gacha team.

Atltico counts on the return of the right-back Mariano among those related. After his mother’s death, the athlete had been released by Galo in his last commitments to deal with personal matters, but he trained normally throughout the week.

In this way, a probable lineup for Atltico to face Juventude has Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio (Castilho) and Nacho Fernndez (Caleb); Ademir, Rubens (Vargas) and Hulk (Sasha).