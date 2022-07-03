10 dividend stocks to buy now, according to Santander – Money Times

the portfolio of dividends of Santander Corretora There were no changes for the month of July. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11), The OK (VALE3) and the Petrobras (PETR3) continue to be the stocks with the highest weights for this month, with 15%, 13% and 12%, respectively.

In June, the dividend portfolio had a negative performance of 9.30%, compared to a fall of 11.55% in the Ibovespaits reference index.

In the period from June 1st to June 30th, two companies in the portfolio for the month of June were excluded from their earnings.

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) had the payment date this Thursday (30) and the TIM (TIMS3) The payment is due on the 20th of July.

So far, no company in the recommended portfolio has announced earnings with an “ex” date for the month of July.

See the dividend portfolio for July

