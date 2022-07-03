365 Days has its premiere confirmed for this year and promises to surprise

Blanka Lipinska’s books facilitated the scripting of the novel’s sequel that mixes eroticism, drama and action. While the first film features erotic scenes in a paradisiacal place, the second was not without controversy, with bizarre passages between the main couple. However, the popularity of the film that premiered in 2020 is undeniable.

See too: The most popular Netflix series to watch on streaming

”365 Days: Today” is the continuation that has already been made available in the streaming catalog, dealing with the second chapter of the story. In this passage, Laura is shot, leaving the doubt if Adriana and Anna, Massino’s brother and ex-girlfriend, her husband, were really killed. The appearance of new characters added a more dramatic tone to the plot.

Leaving a suspenseful atmosphere in the second part, ”365 Days: Finals” shows how Massino and Laura end

Laura and Massino, who star in the romantic couple, have to fight against the persecution of their enemies. So, the mobster Nacho decides to kidnap the woman, trying to seduce her. She ends up falling in love with her kidnapper, but he also gets involved. Amidst the contradiction of hate and love, the violence becomes more explicit with the exchange of gunfire.

”365 Days: Finals” was recorded simultaneously with the second part, so it will be released soon. The forecast is that on August 19, the film will be available to all Netflix subscribers, completing the trilogy that divided opinions on the internet and was almost not extended due to negative reviews from the specialized public.