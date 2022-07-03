5 movies on Netflix that will make your Sunday better than grandma’s lunch

After a week at work, few options are as perfect as a Sunday at home. Sleeping, reading, watching time go by or watching a good movie in the comfort of the sofa is priceless. Thinking about our readers, Revista Bula made a list of films, acclaimed by critics and the public, that are available in the Netflix catalog. From romance to drama, from action to comedy, the films selected by Bula will certainly make your Sunday much more pleasant. Highlights for “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood” (2019) by Quentin Tarantino; “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), by Bryan Singer; and “Drive” (2011), by Nicolas Winding Refn. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

Unusual Stories (2021), Kayoze Irani and Neeraj Ghaywan Jagtesh Kohli / Netflix An anthology made up of four short films. In the first one, “Amantes”, it deals with an arranged marriage in which the husband refuses to sleep with his wife. In the second, “Toy”, two poor sisters have their energy cut off and the boss of one of them offers to pay the bill in exchange for sex. In “Beijo Molhado” an employee of a company advises her co-worker to get pregnant to keep her job. In “Unspoken”, the mother of a deaf girl will fall in love with a photographer who speaks in sign language.

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (2019), Quentin Tarantino Andrew Cooper / Sony Pictures Rick Dalton, a once-successful actor, now sees his star eclipse as he is forced to take supporting roles in films starring emerging talent. His stuntman and best friend, Cliff Booth, is a former World War II Green Beret whose Hollywood career declines along with Dalton’s. Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski move into the house next door to Dalton on Cielo Drive. The decadent actor hopes to network to try to revive his career. The twisty story takes Dalton, Cliff and Sharon to the night of August 8, 1969, when a violent confrontation with the Manson Family takes place.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Bryan Singer Alex Bailey / 20th Century Fox Freddie Bulsara dreams of becoming a music star and loves going to nightclubs to see his favorite band play. When the lead singer is fired, Freddie volunteers for the job and gets it. He changes his last name to Mercury and the band becomes Queen. The intoxicating sound and their amazing vocals make the band achieve immediate success. Freddie marries his girlfriend, Mary, but begins to grapple with the trappings of fame, such as vanity, drugs, and his own sexual identity.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), Barry Jenkins Disclosure / Annapurna Pictures The film is set in the 1970s in Beale Street, New York. Fonny and Tish were childhood friends before falling in love as adults. Tish is pregnant when Fonny is arrested falsely accused of rape. Left alone, Tish and her family do everything they can to prove Fonny’s innocence and get him out of jail before the baby is born.