5 Reasons to take your money out of savings and start investing

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

On June 15, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic rate from 12.75% to 13.25% per year. The change directly affects various types of investments.

Money stored in a savings account loses its purchase value, as it does not have an income that keeps pace with inflation. That’s why we’ve listed 5 reasons below for you to put savings aside and start investing in fixed income.

1 – Devaluation of money

In savings, the money invested will not always yield according to the Selic rate, given that there are rules for this to happen.

Savings income only follows the Selic rate if its interest rate is low. In this way, the money stored in it depreciates with rising inflation.

2 – Limited income

Currently, savings income follows the Selic rate, however, following certain rules.

If the Selic rate is below 8.5% per year, the savings will yield 70% of the Selic + TR (Reference Rate). But, if it is above 8.5%, savings will yield 0.5% per month of the deposited amount + TR.

3 – Yield by date

By putting the money in a savings account, she creates an anniversary date for it. So, if you put an amount there on March 2nd, every 2nd day of the following months your money will return.

However, even if this feature seems like a positive point, it is not, because your money is destined to always pay off on this day. So, if by some emergency you ended up taking it out of there, you automatically lost your income.

4 – Does not have diversity of assets

When you invest your money in savings, you leave it tied to a single asset. However, in investments, such as Treasury Direct and Fixed Income Funds, you diversify it, being able to invest in different institutions and increasing your income.

5 – There are safer investments

Many people create a savings account with the belief that it is the safest investment. However, when you invest in it, you run the bank’s credit risk, that is, if the institution fails you will have a financial loss.

An investment that does not run this risk is Treasury Direct, as its creditor is the Federal Government. Other investments, such as CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), LCIs (Mortgage Letters of Credit) and LCA (Agribusiness Letters of Credit) are also at credit risk.

