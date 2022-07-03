5 used car options for the price of a Mobi 0km

The amount charged by used car price has gone up a lot in the last two years. One of the reasons has to do with the high of zero-kilometer utilities, which made many people opt for second-hand vehicles. The prices charged two years ago have changed and are part of a different scenario in 2022.

Read more: High Selic rate makes car up to R$ 10 thousand more expensive

O Fiat Mobi, for example, is sold today in the simplest version between R$63,400 and R$65,400. It all depends on the state in which the purchase is made. To give you an idea, in 2020, the same model cost an average of R$ 43,700. The increase is around 45% and 50% applied in a short time.

Despite the unsatisfactory scenario, there are some car models that cost around R$50,000 and that can be more interesting than zero km versions. See below!

5 used car models cheaper than a Mobi 0km

Here are some car options that can be an excellent option for those who want to change vehicles or buy a new one:

1. Nissan Versa S 1.6 2017

  • Value in the Fipe table: little more than R$ 50 thousand.

2. Toyota Etios X 1.3 2018

  • Value in the Fipe table: little over R$ 52 thousand.

3. Renault Sandero Expression 1.6 2019

  • Value in the Fipe table: little over R$ 52 thousand.

4.Citroën C3 Tendance 1.2 2018

  • Value in the Fipe table: little over R$ 50 thousand.

5. Fiat Grand Siena Attractive 1.4 2018

Value in the Fipe table: is just over R$ 50 thousand.

