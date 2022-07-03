8 out of 10 head and neck tumors are discovered at an advanced stage – 02/07/2022

Contrary to what happens in other organs, when cancer affects the head and neck region, the disease can be visible or palpable. Despite this, the signs are not noticed in most cases. In Brazil, 8 out of 10 cases of cancer that affect, for example, the oral cavity, are discovered at an advanced stage.

As a consequence, late diagnosis results in a lower chance of disease control, worse quality of life for the patient, higher morbidity and mortality rates, higher risk of mutilation due to the need for more extensive surgeries, greater complexity of other treatment modalities. and greater demand for facial reconstruction, as well as more challenges in patient rehabilitation.

It is worth mentioning that the existence of any of the signs and symptoms may suggest the existence of cancer, and it is up to the doctor to assess the need to order other tests to confirm or not the diagnosis. Many of these signs and symptoms can be caused by other types of cancer or by benign conditions. It is important to see your doctor or dentist if any of these symptoms persist for more than two weeks. The earlier the diagnosis is made and treatment started, the greater the chances of success.

See the main symptoms

Sore in the mouth that does not heal (most common symptom);

Pain in the mouth that does not go away (also very common, but in later stages);

Persistent lump or thickening on the cheek;

A red or white area on the gums, tongue, tonsils or lining of the mouth

Irritation in the throat or feeling that something is stuck or stuck in the throat;

Difficulty chewing or swallowing;

Difficulty moving the jaw or tongue;

Numbness of the tongue or other area of ​​the mouth;

Swelling of the jaw that causes the denture or denture to miss or become uncomfortable;

Teeth that become loose or soft in the gums or pain around the teeth or jaw

Voice changes;

Enlarged lumps or nodes in the neck;

Weight loss;

Persistent bad breath.

Risk factors

Unlike many types of cancer, in which the main etiologies (causes) are not known, the main risk factors for developing head and neck cancer are well established: not smoking, avoiding alcohol consumption and preventing the virus. HPV, a measure for which there are vaccines in the public and private health network, for the immunization of boys. There is, therefore, a common factor in Head and Neck tumors: they are preventable.

To be more exact, about 40% of cases can be avoided. Do not smoke, do not consume alcoholic beverages in excess, vaccinate against HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and do oral hygiene correctly, use sunscreen, including on the lips. This is the way of prevention. Changing this reality depends on each of us.

Since January 2017, the Ministry of Health has offered protection for boys against the HPV virus. This measure is in addition to the immunization that has been taking place since 2014 in girls. HPV vaccines protect against the two subtypes of the virus most associated with cancer. These oncogenic HPVs – 16 and 18 – are also prevalent in head and neck tumors, mainly of the oropharynx.

“Everyone’s contribution to this cause is very important. Together, we can amplify and build a solid information base that breaks the unknown and generates transformation. We want correct and updated information about head and neck cancer to reach all health professionals. health and for the general population”, says the president of the GBCP (Brazilian Head and Neck Cancer Group) and clinical oncologist, Thiago Bueno.

Importance of early diagnosis

Data on cancer of the oral cavity and larynx from the SEER survey, from the NCI (National Cancer Institute of the United States), indicate that 86.3% of patients are alive five years after treatment when the tumor was initial, located only in the organ.

When the disease spreads to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate drops to 69%. With distant disease (metastasis) the rate is 40.4%.

Screening for the diagnosis of oral cavity cancer begins in primary health care, by clinical (visual) examination during consultation or during consultation with the dentist. Confirmation of this diagnosis depends on the biopsy. This procedure, in most cases, can be done on an outpatient basis, with local anesthesia, by a trained professional. The analysis of the material removed in biopsy is performed by the pathologist, responsible for defining the subtype and degree of aggressiveness.

Some imaging tests, such as computed tomography, also help in the diagnosis, and especially help to assess the extent of the tumor. The clinical examination associated with the biopsy, with the study of the lesion by tomography (in the indicated cases) allow the surgeon to define the appropriate treatment. Very early lesions can be evaluated without the need for imaging at first.

The disease in Brazil and in the world

The IARC/WHO (International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization) points out that more than 1.5 million new cases of head and neck cancer are expected worldwide in 2022, thus being the fifth most prevalent cancer. Considering all types of tumors that affect the head and neck region, there are more than 460,000 annual deaths.

In Brazil, the most common types of head and neck cancer are those of the oral cavity and larynx in men and thyroid in women.

green july

In the midst of this scenario, the GBCP (Brazilian Head and Neck Cancer Group), alluding to the Green July, awareness month about the disease, launches the campaign “Signs that can change stories”, with actions that seek to involve the society, the press, managers and health professionals, opinion makers and educators so that as many people of all age groups as possible get to know the disease and learn about the causes, symptoms, how to prevent it and how to do self-examination to identify changes suspicions.

The mission with the campaign is to contribute directly to the dissemination of differentiated information about the disease, risk factors and symptoms. “In addition to pointing out which signs we should all be aware of, we are going to warn about the association of these tumors with smoking, alcohol consumption and HPV infection. Always with didactic, referenced and qualified content, with language accessible to all”, he says. Oliveira.