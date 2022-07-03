A 27-year-old woman from São Paulo intends to become the first black Brazilian woman to visit every country in the world | Sao Paulo

A 27-year-old girl from São Paulo decided to become the first black Brazilian woman to visit every country in the world. She has been to more than thirty countries and this week she was in Afghanistan.

Nataly Castro was born in the Carrão neighborhood, in the East Zone of São Paulo. She studied in public school most of her life. In college, she got a scholarship to study journalism, one of her dreams.

Now she went after another dream: 4 months ago Nataly left Brazil with the challenge of becoming the first black Brazilian woman to visit all the countries recognized by the United Nations (UN). Since she left Brazil, she has been to 32 countries. There are 200 countries on the roadmap. She has passed through Pakistan, Greece, Italy and Israel, among others.

1 of 3 Nataly Castro in Israel: she plans to visit 200 countries — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nataly Castro in Israel: she intends to visit 200 countries – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

This week, on National Day to Combat Racial Discrimination, Nataly told how she is overcoming racism to make a dream come true. In Afghanistan, she was stopped by the Taliban, the Islamic extremist group that regained power in the country last year.

“Tali stopped me now asking for my passport in the middle of the avenue, twenty men surrounded me and watched, you know?”, she says.

On the streets of the capital, Kabul, and even inside the house where she is staying, Nataly has to wear a veil to cover her head, one of the most basic of a long list of precautions she has to take to avoid breaking Sharia law – the law. islamic. Wherever she goes, she attracts attention for being a foreigner, for being a woman and for being black.

“I’m kind of apprehensive, nervous, because when I’m recording video, you’re noticing that there are several people watching. So I get uncomfortable.”

2 of 3 Nataly Castro had to wear a veil in Muslim countries — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nataly Castro had to wear a veil in Muslim countries – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In Georgia – an ex-Soviet republic – when he said he was Brazilian, a man took a black and white printed sheet from his briefcase to show an idol at the beginning of his career: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé.

In Jordan, she was greeted with celebration by Muslim women, who even wanted to arrange a marriage for her.

What motivated Nataly to leave Brazil was an adolescence marked by racism.

“What motivated me to seek new opportunities and throw myself into the world were episodes of bullying, some situations I suffered at the school where I studied, such as teasing, people threatening to pick me up on the way out, people pushing me, spitting on me, tried to push me down the stairs, among other very difficult situations, such as nicknames, jokes. People didn’t accept me being a black student, making a difference at school and being told by teachers and principals.”

3 of 3 Nataly Castro in Greece — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nataly Castro in Greece — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Because of these aggressions, Nataly faced psychological problems, until one day she found a purpose.

“One of the nights I was at my grandmother’s house, and I was really down, until I decided to go out on the balcony and I looked at the sky and I saw a plane. At that exact moment I wondered where that plane was going? Where are these people going, what is it like up there? Can you imagine me getting on a plane like that and throwing myself into the world?”

Traveling the world, Nataly discovered that racism isn’t about places, it’s about people. In Poland, she was beaten in the middle of the street.

“I was walking and I noticed that people were crossing the street so they wouldn’t be on the same sidewalk as me. People pointed, called me black, called me monkey, which is a monkey, I felt very uncomfortable to the point of crying, starting to cry in the middle of the street because I couldn’t believe the situation I was living in”, he recalls.

“Being a solo female traveler is already a challenge, because we go to places where it is a matter of security, harassment… And being a black female traveler is another challenge too because in many places people are not used to seeing a person black woman attending an airport, a VIP lounge, a restaurant or staying at a resort hotel. What happens is that a lot of the places I go I see some looks of curiosity and other looks of racism.”

But Nataly sees it all as a mission. She makes a point of documenting each experience to inspire generations to come after her.

“Travel is much more than tourism, than beautiful photos, but it is resilience, experience and self-confidence. We see that there are situations and people going through some problems, sometimes even bigger than ours and we learn a lot along the way, that we don’t have to bow before society’s impositions, that we are strong and we can yes conquer the world.”