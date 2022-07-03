Abel Ferreira praises Felipão after Palmeiras defeat: ‘The hug I gave was like gratitude’

The defeat of Palmeiras by 2 to 0 to Athletico-PR promoted the meeting of two of the greatest characters in the history of Verdão: Abel Ferreira and Felipão. Both already knew each other from Portugal and gave a long hug before the match started. After the game, the Portuguese filled the Hurricane coach with praise.

In an interview after the match, Abel was asked about the meeting with Felipão, who was the first coach to call him up for the Portuguese national team. Even though he didn’t play at that opportunity, the current coach from Palmeiras has eternal gratitude to Scolari.

– If the world had people like him, Brazil would surely be much better. The hug I gave was as gratitude, first as a player, that I was his player, second as a coach, because I think he is very competent, last world titles of the Brazilian team were with him, playing in this way – declared the commander alviverde.

Abel Ferreira continued to praise Felipão, mainly for the work he has done in front of Athletico-PR. In addition, he stressed that he has a lot to learn from the experienced coach, who, according to the Palmeiras player, changed the way of cheering in Portugal.

– He is 73 years old, I am 43 and I have a lot to learn from him. Coach who knows Brazilian football very well, how to win. A lot of gratitude as a player, coach and Portuguese, which I am. He was a person who changed the mentality in Portugal, like cheering for the national team, I will never forget the little flag, which all Portuguese people put in their homes to cheer for Portugal. A hug of gratitude and to congratulate you because it was better in terms of efficiency, Football has to do with little stars and work. He didn’t do well at Grêmio, but he has a fantastic campaign with Athletico-PR-concluded the Portuguese.

Palmeiras return to the field next Wednesday, when they receive Cerro Porteño, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the first game, in Asunción, Verdão won 3-0 and now can lose by up to two goals difference, which will still guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental competition.