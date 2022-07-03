ABL immortals refuse award given to bolsonarista

posted on 07/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Zeca Ribeiro/Agência Câmara)

Writer, poet and translator Marco Lucchesi and UFRJ professor emeritus Antonio Carlos Secchin, both immortals of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), refused to receive the Order of Merit for the Book, given by the National Library (BN). They rejected the commendation after learning that supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), would also be honored.

Secchin justified his refusal by saying that he would not feel comfortable sharing a medal, such as the one for Book Merit, with people who probably “don’t see any merit in the book.”

“When I accepted the medal, I assumed it would be given to people who, as in my case, had experience with the National Library and the world of books. However, from what I have just learned, the evening ceremony will be the celebration of a single political guideline, honoring people unrelated to books, libraries and culture”, he criticized.

uncomfortable



Lucchesi also made it clear that he felt uncomfortable being awarded a commendation that would also be given to people who are not related to the culture and the current government’s vision of the sector.

“Invited to receive the medal from the National Library, and being away from the country, I have just learned that the same medal will be destined, among others, to the President of the Republic and some of his most faithful followers. That’s why I’m not in a position to receive it,” he tweeted. According to the writer, accepting the medal “would be to endorse Bolsonaro, who said he preferred a club or shooting range to a library.” “I thank you, but I cannot accept it”, completed Lucchesi.

The rejection of both was provoked, above all, because the National Library confirmed that Daniel Silveira would be honored with the commendation. “I refused because I didn’t know that Silveira would be awarded, as well as other Bolsonarista names would receive the medal”, he admitted.

The deputy was condemned by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for threats to the ministers of the Court. He even slept on the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies for refusing to wear an electronic anklet. His sentence, however, was pardoned through a pardon granted by Bolsonaro, published on April 21 – less than 24 hours after being sentenced to more than eight years in prison.