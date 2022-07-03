The 45-year-old musician Ronaldo Pereira Santos, artistically known as Rony Smith, was transferred to the ICU of the Vitória da Conquista Base Hospital on Saturday night, 02, in an advanced SAMU ambulance.
Rony was admitted to the Hospital e Maternity of Itororó since last Monday, initially with a sore throat and great difficulty in swallowing. The artist was promptly attended by the medical team of the hospital unit and ultrasound, laboratory and x-ray exams were performed in order to have a more accurate diagnosis of his health condition.
The musician continued to be unable to eat and would undergo CT scans next week, however, in the early afternoon of this Saturday, he ended up suffering a digestive hemorrhage and had to be intubated by the team at the Hospital of Itororó. Due to the seriousness of the case, Ronaldo’s name was included in the state’s regulatory framework and his transfer to the basic hospital in Vitória da Conquista took place this Saturday night.
Ron’s next few hours of hospitalization will be extremely important for the restoration of his health. The community of Itororó is mobilized in prayers with requests for improvement for Rony Smith.
Blog Information Itororó Já