Actor Juliano Cazarré’s wife shows routine in the ICU with newborn daughter







On social media, Letícia Cazarré, wife of actor Juliano Cazarré, showed a routine in the neonatal ICU with her daughter. Photo: Instagram/@cazarre/Estadão

Letícia Cazarré, wife of actor Juliano Cazarré, thanked her for the prayers and said that her newborn daughter Maria Guilhermina, who has Ebstein’s anomaly, “continues to improve”. In Stories, she decided to show a little bit of the routine in the neonatal ICU, where the little one is hospitalized.

“For people who ask if I eat something special to increase milk production… No, I still eat everything, a lot, without worrying about postpartum weight loss at this moment. Thank God I have a wonderful husband who likes to me regardless of being skinny, chubby or post-op”, wrote Letícia when showing a plate of pasta.





In Stories, Letícia Cazarré shared moments in the neonatal ICU. Photo: Instagram/@leticiacazarre/Estadão

Next, Letícia showed her daughter from afar. Then, she published a photo of the little girl’s foot, where she took the opportunity to make an emotional report.

“I believe that, after churches, pediatric ICUs are the places on earth where more angels and saints are concentrated. Sometimes I feel as if I can almost see them! They must be the eyes of the heart”, he said.