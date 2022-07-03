Actor’s wife shows routine in the ICU with her daughter

Letícia Cazarré, wife of actor Juliano Cazarré, the Alcides of the soap opera “Pantanal”, thanked her for the prayers and said that her newborn daughter Maria Guilhermina, who has Ebstein’s anomaly – a rare heart disease -, “continues to improve”.

In Instagram Stories, she decided to show some of her routine in the neonatal ICU (intensive care unit) where the baby is hospitalized.

“For people who ask if I eat something special to increase milk production… No, I’m still eating everything, a lot, without worrying about postpartum weight loss right now. Thank God I have a wonderful husband who likes to me regardless of being skinny, chubby or post-op”, wrote Letícia when showing a plate of pasta.

Afterwards, she showed Maria Guilhermina from afar, then published a photo of the baby’s foot and also made an emotional report.

Leticia Cazarre? showed part of her routine in the Neonatal ICU Image: Playback / Instagram

“I believe that, after churches, pediatric ICUs are the places on earth where more angels and saints are concentrated. Sometimes I feel as if I can almost see them! They must be the eyes of the heart”, he said.

What is Ebstein’s anomaly?

Juliano and Leticia Cazarré used social media to tell their followers about the birth of their fifth daughter, Maria Guilhermina. She was born on the 21st and, shortly after giving birth, had to undergo surgery to correct a rare anomaly in her heart.

According to the couple, Ebstein’s anomaly was also identified in prenatal exams: “During the pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team.”

This is a congenital heart disease (when the child is born with the problem) that affects the tricuspid valve, responsible for separating the right atrium from the heart’s right ventricle, according to Juliana Rodrigues Neves, a specialist in pediatric cardiology and director of the Department of Interventions in Heart Disease. Congenital of the SBHCI (Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology).

According to the doctor, Ebstein’s anomaly is considered a rare congenital heart disease and, in its neonatal form, as was the case with Maria Guilhermina, it is extremely rare.