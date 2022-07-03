Adele lets out a ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ at a show in London and fans say: ‘Never made a mistake’ | celebrities



Rio – Adele stirred Brazilian fans this Friday (1). The singer was in her first performance at BST (British Summer Time) in Hyde Park, London, when in the middle of the show she let out a “Fora Bolsonaro”. A fan present at the place recorded the moment and posted it on social media, which quickly went viral.

Apparently, the artist was interacting with someone from the audience who said “Fora Bolsonaro” into the microphone, and the artist repeats the same line afterwards. In the video it is possible to hear the slight euphoria of those who were close to hearing the sentence against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Adele’s legion of fans reacted to the event on Twitter.