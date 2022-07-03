After a serious accident, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi reports a fall and shows a bruise; see photo

Three months after suffering a serious accident, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi reports a fall and shows a bruise; check out images

This Saturday (2), the ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi took advantage of the afternoon to go on a tour that ended up having an unforeseen event: a fall.

On his social media, he shared that after three months of his serious accident he decided to go for a bike ride for the first time.

However, he ended up falling on the way and hurting his knee. “A little crush, but it’s okay”guaranteed in the caption.

The former BBB even shared some videos from the tour, celebrating: “God is good. Wonderful feeling”

Look:

SADNESS

The ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi revealed during the More you that he had no contact with the driver who was driving the car he was in when he had a serious accident.

in conversation with Ana Maria Bragahe said the biggest battle is to regain autonomy.

“The biggest struggle is the emotional one. I just remember the moment getting into the car. I don’t remember the avenue, the accident”, he said.