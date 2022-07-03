After a wedding at a children’s June party, the couple is reunited 17 years later and ‘real’ gets married: ‘it was the first girl I liked’ | Piracicaba and Region

A “fake” wedding at the school’s June festival in 2004 ended up being a harbinger of what would happen almost two decades later for a couple from Piracicaba (SP). The young Leidiane and Caio Lima reconnected 17 years after the rustic wedding and got married again, this time for real.

It all started in mid-2004, when Leidiane was chosen to be the bride at the June Festival, in the last year she would attend school. The groom, Caio, was chosen next. “He was only chosen to dance with me because he was the only one who could fit in the suit, because he was too big,” Leidiane said.

What the bride didn’t know was that Caio already had a “little crush” on her. “She was the first girl I liked. I thought she was all cute like that. It was a kind of unanimous thing in our class, the other boys, friends of mine and such, everyone liked her”, Caio recalled.

“I thought she was too much because the boys would talk to her and she would give some ‘stumps’. I loved it, I kept looking from afar. I didn’t have the courage to say so as not to get stump too, but I kept looking”, he joked.

The school party yielded photos, at that time revealed and kept by the families of the two. After that year, they each went their separate ways and they no longer studied together.

2 of 6 Caio and Leidiane at the school’s June festival in 2004 in Piracicaba — Photo: Personal archive Caio and Leidiane at the school’s June 2004 party in Piracicaba — Photo: Personal archive

Caio and Leidiane went their separate ways, each with their studies, their routine. They graduated, started working and behold, in mid-2021, he gets a job at a real estate company – but without imagining that his childhood passion also worked there.

On the day that Caio joined the company as a marketing analyst, Leidiane was on vacation, but the colleague who made the presentations mentioned her name. There he already remembered his “wife”, but the two went to meet only days later.

“She works in the administrative part, which is close to the HR staff. As soon as I had to take my documentation for admission, she had just returned from vacation, then she was there. I remembered that this other colleague had presented the name of everyone and had talked about Leidiane. Then I saw her there, I joined in and thought ‘I think it’s her’. But I didn’t say anything at that moment”, he recalled.

3 of 6 In reference to the past, Leidiane and Caio decided to get married in the month of June festivals — Photo: Personal archive In reference to the past, Leidiane and Caio decided to get married in the month of June festivals — Photo: Personal archive

After that, Caio asked his colleague about Leidiane.

“I asked ‘is there a Leidiane here?’, and she said yes and asked why. Then I said ‘because I married her, I was married to her’. Then this friend got all curious and I explained the joke.”

One thing led to another and the co-worker mentioned it to Leidiane, who until then had not recognized Caio, because he had a very different haircut from the one she knew him.

“That’s when we started talking. I told her that I still had the photos and stuff, she thought it was a lie, that I didn’t have the photos. Then the next day I took them and showed them to her”, Caio recalled.

The memory of the June wedding made them have a subject in common. “Both his mother and my mother recorded this moment. And both he and I have the photos saved”, said Leidiane.

4 of 6 ‘The impression I have is as if we’ve been together for years’, says Leidiane about the couple’s story — Photo: Personal archive ‘The impression I have is as if we’ve been together for years’, says Leidiane about the couple’s story — Photo: Personal archive

A second June wedding

The school’s June festival was the common subject that led to conversations between the two. In a natural way, the conversations evolved into a courtship. “The impression I have is as if we’ve been together for years,” said Leidiane.

“It was a very strong feeling of nostalgia. Because there are many memories linked, not only to Le, but to the day care period, childhood. Rescuing this nostalgic feeling also brought a little bit of that feeling of love, you know? in a way that evolved into the love we have today”, said Caio.

With everything going great, the couple decided it was time to take another step in their relationship: marriage. However, for a couple already “married” for so long, it couldn’t be something ordinary.

The two then decided to get married in June, the month in which the June parties take place, as a way of honoring their own history. On June 11, 2022, Caio and Leidiane “gathered their toothbrushes”, this time for real.

At the ceremony, a photo of the bride and groom at the school was part of the decoration, as a reminder of the destiny traced in the “arraiá” of 2004.

5 of 6 Photo of Caio and Leidiane from ‘caipirinhas’ decorated their wedding as adults — Photo: Personal archive Photo of Caio and Leidiane of ‘caipirinhas’ decorated the wedding of the two after adults — Photo: Personal archive

With a “second” wedding, their families couldn’t be happier. Back in 2004, Leidiane’s mother even wrote in a kind of diary that she used to make for her childhood daughter a caption for the photo of the two of them drinking caipirinhas. “This is me and my fiance Caio, from the 3rd grade students”.

“It even shudders when she talks about it, because it’s as if she already knew,” said Leidiane.

Caio said that he was always aware that their love story was unusual, but that he ended up getting used to it. “As you tell other people, you realize that it’s an out-of-the-way story, that it’s a special thing. When I told my mother she said ‘wow, but it sounds like a soap opera story, a movie story’.”

6 of 6 Photo pasted in ‘diary’ that Leidiane’s mother used to make for her daughter — Photo: Personal archive Photo pasted in ‘diary’ that Leidiane’s mother used to make for her daughter — Photo: Personal archive