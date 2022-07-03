After canceling shows because of back pain, Wesley Safadão speaks out; know the singer’s health status

After canceling several shows because of back pain caused by herniated disc, Wesley Safadão decided to comment on the matter in Instagram stories this Sunday morning (3).

In the publications, the singer explained to fans what happened to him and how his health is currently.

“At the Açu show, which was on a Monday or Tuesday, I locked my spine. An inexplicable pain. Only those who have a herniated disc can feel and imagine the pain it is. Even breathing hurts too much”, he began.

Then, the singer explained that he managed to do the shows of the following days, but that he felt pain during the backstage of São João de Campina Grande.

“On Friday, in Campina Grande, Dennis DJ was playing there at São João, and I was crying in a lot of pain in the dressing room. I was desperate because when I tried to breathe it hurt. […] I went to Fortaleza, had an MRI. I came to São Paulo to treat myself with a specialist in the spine”, she explained.

Safadão reported that he had a treatment to block the pain and it got better, but he got worse just before the show he was scheduled to do in Sao Joao de Caruaruin the Agreste region of Pernambuco.

“On Tuesday I woke up without pain, [pensei] I’ll take care, walk slowly, slow steps. I want to do Caruaru [show do São João de Caruaru]. I came home, slept, woke up and took a picture. After this photo, I couldn’t feel my legs anymore,” he said.

According to the artist, the sensation was new to him. The singer told the doctor and was instructed to do a new resonance:

“That’s when I saw that it had gotten worse. I was already leaving the house for Caruaru, I went to the hospital for a new resonance and the doctor said ‘You can’t. It’s very dangerous for you to leave the house because it can get worse and be irreversible'”.

The singer reassured followers, explaining that the pain is under control, but that he is still recovering and taking care.

“I walk slowly. There’s no magic, there’s no secret. You have to wait for the inflammation to subside, before starting the manipulation work. […] I’m here to give some explanations. To say I’m fine, as far as possible,” she said.

Finally, the singer announced that he will have a new resonance soon to see if he will be released to continue with his concert schedule.

