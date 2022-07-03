After defaulting, cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) files for bankruptcy in the US

the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) entered with a request for bankruptcy in the United States, after having heavy losses with leveraged operations in cryptocurrencies and defaulting on creditors, such as the Voyager Digital exchange.

The company relies on Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield their assets in the country to protect themselves from US creditors. The application was filed with the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Last week, a court in the British Virgin Islands, home to 3AC, had already ordered the liquidation of its assets. On the other hand, cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital, which did not receive about US$ 670 million from the fund, ended up having to stop customer movements last Friday (1st), including withdrawals.

Three Arrows Capital (3AC) leveraged high-risk operations

The recent sharp devaluation of cryptocurrencies – driven by rising interest rates in the United States and exacerbated by the collapse of the cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) and its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) – has led to a series of margin calls in this market as investors sell their digital assets in a hurry and migrate to lower risk assets.

This chain movement has a greater impact on investors who operate leveraged, that is, who use loans to invest in the crypto market.

3AC had borrowed cryptocurrency from Voyager Digital, but amid asset devaluation and customer ransom demands, it was unable to honor payments to the exchange. The fund was also struggling to honor payments to other creditors, such as BlockFi.

Three Arrows Capital was founded in 2012 in Singapore but repatriated to the British Virgin Islands tax haven as part of a plan to move its headquarters to Dubai. Last Thursday (30), financial authorities in Singapore accused the fund of providing false information about asset management.

Once one of the most important hedge funds in the crypto market, 3AC is yet another victim of the “Great Crypto Winter”, and investors now fear a contagion effect as liquidity dries up in international financial markets.

*With Estadão Content and CNBC