After defaulting on 3AC, Voyager Digital exchange suspends customer withdrawals, deposits and trading

The liquidity crisis in the crypto market led another company in the segment to suspend customer movements in the last week. Yesterday afternoon (1st), the exchange Voyager Digitalbrokerage cryptocurrencies which recently defaulted on more than $670 million from the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC)announced that it has stopped all trading, deposits, withdrawals and rewards from its customers.

“This is a tremendously difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one given current market conditions,” said Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich.

According to Ehrlich, the decision should give the company more time to continue to “explore strategic alternatives with various stakeholders”, and that the company should provide more information at the “appropriate time”.

Voyager is yet another company hit by the flurry of margin calls with the precipitous fall in cryptocurrencies, motivated by the massive exit of investors from this market, as the expectation of high interest rates in the United States increases.

Problems in the network of cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) – which eventually disappeared, along with its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) – further aggravated the situation, contaminating other stablecoins and spreading further panic in the crypto market.

As a broker, Voyager acts as a counterparty to transactions with crypto-assets and ends up having to absorb the losses in a situation of investors rushing to sell their cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest digital assets, bitcoin and ethereum, have already retreated more than 70% from their highs, reached last November.

In addition, Voyager practiced the lending, cryptocurrency lending to leveraged investors, a risky practice in an even riskier market. It was in this context that the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) fund defaulted more than $670 million on the exchange in the last week.

3AC also suffered losses due to the massive devaluation of cryptocurrencies and the collapse of Earth (LUNA), which forced it to liquidate its assets.

Will Voyager break?

The sequence of capitulations by companies in the crypto segment has increased fears of contagion and the risk of a widespread crash in this market.

As of June 24, Voyager Digital claimed to have approximately $137 million in cash and digital assets. The company also reported having access to a $200 million USDC cash and stablecoin line of credit, as well as a revolving line of credit for 15,000 bitcoins (about $318 million at the time) with Alameda Ventures.

Last week, Alameda granted $500 million in financing to Voyager, which also used $75 million from its revolving, but apparently the amounts weren’t enough to keep the business going.

In addition to the shutdown of Voyager and the liquidation of 3AC, recently the staking Celsius also suspended all client operations, also on account of the liquidity crisis. O staking it is a kind of dividend paid to reward investors who make their cryptocurrencies available to the network.

*With information from CNBC

