after defeat against Flamengo, Santos board makes a decision on Bustos

With goals scored by Pedro and Gabigol, Flamengo defeated Santos 2-1 in Vila Belmiro and imposed the team’s fifth match without a win of the season. In the last 12 matches, coach Fabián Bustos’ team has won only one against Juventude, in a comeback at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium. The last victory at home was on May 18, against Unión La Calera, for the Copa Sudamericana.

After another defeat, the patience with the Argentine coach seems to have diminished a lot among the fans of the Club. Many complain about coach decisions such as substitutions during matches. Despite this, the tendency is for Fabián Bustos to continue in charge of the team. In a press conference, Bustos recalled that this same Santos fought against relegation in the State at the beginning of the year.

“I have to do my job, try to be competitive and get results. This is a team that almost fell in Paulistão. We reached the end, won the last game and managed to stay in the division. Something that had never happened before, a much greater shame. In the Brasileirão, we will compete, be even in almost every game”, said the Santos coach.

“In the Brasileirão, what we played poorly was against Goiás as a visitor, we didn’t play a good game. In the Copa do Brasil, we went through three phases. Shame was what we went through the other time (Corinthians), we didn’t play well and the result. At Sudamericana, we now have the chance, at home, to pass and continue to do so. In the Brasileirão too, try to keep winning”, added Fabián Bustos.

Now Santos has three more matches in Vila Belmiro to try to react in the season. This Wednesday (6), Peixe receives Deportivo Táchira for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. On Sunday (10), the team receives Atlético Goianiense for the Brazilian Championship and ends this sequence against Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil on the 13th, when the team seeks to reverse a four-goal disadvantage.