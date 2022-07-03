After fever, Fabiana Justus discovered viral meningitis; are there more symptoms? – 02/07/2022

This week, businesswoman and digital influencer Fabiana Justus, daughter of Roberto Justus, was diagnosed with viral meningitis during a trip to Miami, USA. On Instagram, she told how was the discovery of the disease.

Fabiana had a fever and malaise, but underwent tests and was released to travel. Arriving in the city, she got worse and stayed in bed. At the hospital, she discovered that she had meningitis. “They hospitalized me until they were sure it wasn’t the bacterial one. Thank God today [quarta, 29] it came out that it’s viral. I should go home today,” said the influencer, who is doing well and has already been discharged.

What is the difference between viral and bacterial meningitis?

First, it is important to understand what meningitis is: it is when a bacterium or virus, for some reason, manages to overcome the defenses and reach the meninges (connective tissue membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord). As a result, they become inflamed and cause meningitis.

And the businesswoman’s relief makes sense, since bacterial meningitis is a serious, highly contagious problem that can cause sequelae and even death. neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) and Haemophilus influenzae are the main causes of bacterial meningitis.

Viral viruses are much more common in the country and account for more than half of the cases. They are mainly caused by enteroviruses (such as Coxsackie and Echovirus). There are also less frequent types of meningitis, such as those caused by fungi and parasites, in addition to non-infectious ones.

How is the treatment?

For viral meningitis, treatment is only supportive, although in certain cases caused by herpes or influenza the use of antivirals may be indicated. Antipyretic medications and pain relievers are helpful in relieving symptoms. The patient can go home, as usually in a few days the problem will be solved.

In the case of bacterial meningitis, it is done with antibiotics applied in the vein. In this case, hospitalization is required. The faster the treatment begins, the less likely the condition will evolve badly.

Fungal meningitis is treated with antifungals for a long time. The cases caused by parasites also have specific treatment, usually with the hospitalized patient.

What symptoms?

Fabiana reported fever and malaise, but there are other signs of meningitis, such as:

Headache

neck stiffness

Nausea

vomit

light sensitivity

Mental confusion

Red spots on the skin (in some cases)

If the disease is suspected, medical attention should be sought as soon as possible.

* With information from a report published on 03/05/2019.