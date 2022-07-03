After winning the first with Vitória, Burse avoids euphoria for G-8 and evaluates the arrival of Jarro Pedroso | victory

Vitória ended the fast of victories and won a match in Series C after four games by making 2 to 0 at Figueirense, on Saturday night, at Barradão. The result removed Leão from the relegation zone and brought the club closer to the group that will play in the second phase of the national competition. It was also João Burse’s first triumph at the head of the team.

After the game on Saturday night and with the 13th round still in progress, the red-black team rose to 13th position with 15 points, three behind the G-8. Despite the party night at Barradão, João Burse avoided getting into a mood of euphoria and kept the speech of thinking “game by game” in the next rounds.

– It’s game by game. We have to celebrate today, tomorrow is to focus on the next opponents. We have a week of hard work ahead – summarized the coach.

To keep Rubro-Negro in the right direction of the leaderboard, Burse said that the team needs to forget what has already happened and think about the next commitments.

– The first step is not to think about the past. We have the present now, we have things to adjust. Live one week at a time, one game at a time, without thinking about what has passed – he added.

At the press conference, the coach also analyzed the arrival of one of the reinforcements hired this week, striker Jarro Pedroso, who was at Pelotas.

– It’s actually a different feature. A strength athlete to the edges. We coaches want different athletes to make up the squad. This is important for us to use at certain times against certain opponents.

Vitória returns to the field next Sunday, this time to face São José, at the Francisco Novelletto Neto stadium, in Porto Alegre, at 17:00 (Brasilia time).

Check out other excerpts from João Burse’s press conference:

Lazaroni’s lesion?

– From what I talked to him, there was no injury. It was exhausting, nothing serious.

Lazaroni holder

– They are players with different characteristics, he and Sánchez. I saw Sánchez on the field against Altos. They are in a healthy contest and some games ask for different features, which we are going to use.